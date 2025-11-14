State releases free park dates

This story was originally posted to MyNorthwest.com

We now know which days you’ll be able to visit Washington State parks for free next year, as the state released its free park dates.

There are 12 days when you won’t be required to purchase a day-use Discover Pass for $10 to visit Deception Pass, Bridle Trails, Cape Disappointment, and more than 140 other parks managed by Washington State.

Free park dates in Washington

Those dates include:

Thursday, Jan. 1 – New Year’s Day.

Monday, Jan. 19 – Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Monday, March 9 – Billy Frank Jr.’s birthday.

Thursday, March 19 – State Parks’ 113th birthday.

Wednesday, April 22 – Earth Day.

Saturday and Sunday, June 6-7 – Free Fishing Weekend.

Friday, June 19 – Juneteenth.

Sunday, Aug. 9 – Smokey Bear’s birthday.

Saturday, Sept. 26 – National Public Lands Day.

Saturday, Oct. 10 – World Mental Health Day.

Wednesday, Nov. 11 – Veterans Day.

In a news release, Washington State Parks noted that the first free opportunity is on New Year’s Day. As part of a national movement to “start the year outside,” dozens of state parks will hold “family-friendly walks” on that day.

The state suggested a free day in a park might encourage more people to purchase an annual Discover Pass. The price increased from $30 to $45 on October 1.

The parks department said the money “supports recreation and conservation opportunities, keeping bathrooms cleaned and trails maintained, caring for the health of forests and protecting seashores for generations to come.”

