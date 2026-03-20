State Patrol trooper car hit while responding to I-5 crash

CASTLE ROCK, Wash. — A Washington State Patrol (WSP) trooper’s car was hit while they were responding to a crash along I-5 in Cowlitz County on Friday morning.

It is unclear if any troopers were inside the vehicle at the time of the crash, but WSP Trooper Dakota Russell did not mention any injuries.

Trooper Russell reports that troopers were on the scene of a collision blocking the left two lanes of northbound Interstate 5 when a passenger car struck the rear of a patrol vehicle.

The original crash happened just before 3 a.m. on I-5 near Powell Road, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

As of 6:45 a.m. Friday, traffic is being diverted off exit 49.

All lanes of northbound I-5 are still blocked at MP 49. Traffic is being diverted off exit 49. Troopers were on scene of a collision blocking the left two lanes when a passenger car struck the rear of a patrol vehicle. https://t.co/sLKEiDke4K pic.twitter.com/FDJQNEWjmu — Trooper Dakota Russell (@wspd5pio) March 20, 2026

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