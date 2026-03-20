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State Patrol trooper car hit while responding to I-5 crash

By KIRO 7 News Staff
State Patrol trooper car hit while responding to I-5 crash Photo Courtesy: WSP
By KIRO 7 News Staff

CASTLE ROCK, Wash. — A Washington State Patrol (WSP) trooper’s car was hit while they were responding to a crash along I-5 in Cowlitz County on Friday morning.

It is unclear if any troopers were inside the vehicle at the time of the crash, but WSP Trooper Dakota Russell did not mention any injuries.

Trooper Russell reports that troopers were on the scene of a collision blocking the left two lanes of northbound Interstate 5 when a passenger car struck the rear of a patrol vehicle.

The original crash happened just before 3 a.m. on I-5 near Powell Road, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

As of 6:45 a.m. Friday, traffic is being diverted off exit 49.

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