State patrol searches for freeway shooter in I-405 road rage incident

This story was originally published on mynorthwest.com.

Authorities are looking for a driver who tried to run another vehicle off I-405, then fired shots at the other driver, putting two bullet holes in his car.

The road rage incident happened in the southbound lanes of the interstate near Coal Creek Parkway on the evening of Saturday, March 14th, around 7:30 p.m.

Troopers released photos of a vehicle that’s similar to the SUV the suspect was driving.

It’s a black BMW X-5.

Detectives need your help! Also, this is not the actual vehicle. pic.twitter.com/8R11Xiy40g — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) March 21, 2026

The driver of the vehicle targeted called 911, saying someone had just shot at him as he driving down the freeway in a red Ford Mustang with a black hood.

Troopers found the victim and discovered two bullet holes in his vehicle.

The officers also recovered evidence from the shooting.

The man in the Mustang told police he was not physically hurt by the gunfire.

That driver said he was headed westbound on I-90 and exited to southbound I-405 when a black BMW SUV tried to run him off the road.

The victim said he sped up to try to get away from the other vehicle, but the driver of the BMW eventually passed him on the freeway shoulder.

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