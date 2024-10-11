State Patrol reestablishes North Bend detachment after closure in 2007

NORTH BEND, Wash. — The North Bend/Snoqualmie Pass area will once again have a Washington State Patrol detachment after it closed in 2007.

During the closure, the Bellevue State Patrol office covered Snoqualmie Pass up until Nov. 2023.

The sergeant and troopers at the new detachment are currently working in an office at the Fire Training Academy in North Bend off Interstate 90.

Eventually, WSP plans to have eight troopers and a sergeant at the location. Six troopers will be assigned to the detachment before this winter.

“It is hoped that the reestablishment of the North Bend Detachment provides the commuters over Snoqualmie Pass and the residents of the Snoqualmie Valley the dedicated WSP presence they deserve, and which has been lacking along this important corridor for far too long,” Captain Ron Mead, commander of Field Operations within King County said.

Snoqualmie Pass sees heavy traffic in the winter and numerous crashes that often cause the pass to close during treacherous conditions.

©2024 Cox Media Group