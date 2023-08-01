State Patrol launches new Hit-and-Run Alert

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol launched a new alert on Tuesday designed to help identify and find a fleeing vehicle involved in a fatal or serious injury collision.

The system involves the cooperation of local, state and tribal police agencies, along with the Washington State Department of Transportation.

WSP Chief John R. Batiste said that last year, there were more than 300 hit-and-run collisions that caused serious injuries or deaths.

“In many of those situations, information about the fleeing vehicle was available that, if widely disseminated, might have helped us find a dangerous driver,” said Batiste.

For an alert to be sent out, the following must be met:

The hit-and-run caused serious injuries or death.

There’s enough information to help find the suspect vehicle, such as a full or partial license plate, a description of the car or truck, possible damage, the vehicle’s location, or its direction of travel.

The incident has been reported and is being investigated by a police agency.

The alerts will be sent out to the media as well as to those who sign up to get them electronically. They will also be posted on social media.

If there’s enough information about the fleeing vehicle, WSDOT will use its electronic highway signs and highway advisory radio systems to put out the description.

If you think you see what you think could be a suspect vehicle, WSP says to call 911 and report your location.

However, Batiste stressed that you never should approach or confront the driver under any circumstances.

“Let our troopers and our fine local law enforcement officers do their jobs in safely and professionally contacting suspect vehicles,” he said.

