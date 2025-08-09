State launches new LGBTQ Business Enterprise certification program

WASHINGTON — Washington state has launched the LGBTQ Business Enterprise program, offering free certification to help LGBTQ-owned businesses access government contracts.

The program, announced by Governor Bob Ferguson, aims to support the thriving and diverse business community in Washington by recognizing and aiding LGBTQ business owners.

“It’s a particularly important moment to show our support as a state for the LGBTQ community,” Governor Bob Ferguson said.

The Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises (OMWBE) has been certifying small minority- and women-owned businesses since 1983 to participate in public contracting and procurement.

All OMWBE-certified businesses, including those in the new LGBTQ program, are listed in a certified business directory used by state agencies, educational institutions, and local governments to find small and diverse firms for business.

Washington state agencies are incentivized to contract directly with OMWBE-certified businesses, and OMWBE will start reporting on state spending with LGBTQ-owned businesses in 2026.OMWBE also offers free consultations and training to certified businesses.

Lekha Fernandes, Director of OMWBE, expressed excitement about partnering with the Washington State LGBTQ Commission to launch one of the nation’s first statewide LGBTQ Business Enterprise programs.“

This certification allows us to build business solutions that truly improve equity in public spending, by recognizing LGBTQ+ owned businesses in government contracting,” Fernandes said.

Matt Landers, Washington State LGBTQ Commissioner and Secretary, noted the significance of the program after more than a decade of advocacy from the community.

“We know that the LGBTQ+ community faces economic disparities, and this recognition — along with the ongoing work of many individuals and organizations from community — can help move the needle toward a fairer economy for all Washingtonians,” Landers said.

Lisa Keating, executive director of the Washington State LGBTQ Commission, highlighted the importance of reducing barriers and increasing access within state government.

“The LGBTQ+ Business Enterprise program is yet another example of the commitment Washington state has for improving the lives of 2SLGBTQIA+ Washingtonians,” Keating said.

The new program is expected to enhance economic opportunities for LGBTQ-owned businesses in Washington, fostering a more inclusive and equitable business environment.

LGBTQ Business Enterprise is one of several certifications in OMWBE’s State Certification program. Washington state also offers a certification for Veteran Owned Businesses.

