State considers toll boost for SR 99 tunnel during World Cup

Drivers may have to pay more to use the State Route 99 (SR 99) tunnel during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which is expected to bring hundreds of thousands of visitors to Washington.

The Washington State Transportation Commission is considering two temporary toll hike options—either 50 cents or $1.00—applied 24/7 for six weeks from June 1 to July 15, 2026. The goal is to manage the extra traffic and help fund maintenance.

At Tuesday’s commission meeting, one member expressed reservations about the proposal, calling it a “slippery slope” to increase tolls for a single event.

“The World Cup is a uniquely large event,” Washington State Transportation Commission Deputy Director Carl See told KIRO Newsradio. “It does not necessarily portend to, if this, then necessarily we do it for other activities.”

Impact of higher SR 99 toll

Good to Go! rates for two-axle vehicles currently range from $1.25 to $2.80. Officials said the temporary hike would represent a significant increase and acknowledged that residents and businesses would also be affected.

The Washington State Department of Transportation is encouraging fans to consider transit, walking, and biking to get to the matches.

The commission could make a decision as early as December.

The public would have a chance to weigh in early in 2026.

