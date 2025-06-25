Starbucks updates menu prices, unlimited flavors now just 80 cents

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

Starbucks has announced new price updates on its menu, which include a change to the prices of its flavored syrups.

Starbucks will now charge 80 cents for any combination of syrups or sauces it offers, instead of charging per added flavor, among other changes.

Starbucks price change details

Starbucks announced that the updated 80-cent charge will only be valid for one of their unflavored drinks, allowing any combination of flavors to be added for only 80 cents, according toCBS News.

“A visit to Starbucks is about connection and joy, and of course great coffee,” Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol wrote in an open letter.

Additionally, Starbucks will not charge its customers for substituting sauces or syrups for some of its pre-flavored drinks.

“Our stores have always been more than a place to get a drink,” Niccol said. “They’ve been a gathering space, a community center where conversations are sparked, friendships form, and everyone is greeted by a welcoming barista.”

Starbucks will also charge $1 per scoop of matcha powder when added to a non-matcha drink. The final change Starbucks announced is a 50-cent charge for the addition of dried fruit in a beverage.

“Many of our customers still experience this magic every day, but in some places, we aren’t always delivering,” Niccol wrote. “It can feel transactional, menus can feel overwhelming, the product is inconsistent, the wait is too long, or the handoff is too hectic. These moments are opportunities for us to do better.”

