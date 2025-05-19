Starbucks unveils its summer menu for 2025

SEATTLE — Starbucks is launching its summer menu tomorrow. It features a few new items, and some seasonal favorites are returning.

The coffee giant is introducing an Iced Horchata Oatmilk Shaken Espresso.

Iced Horchata Oatmilk Shaken Espresso (Starbucks)

It features Starbucks Blonde Espresso, oat milk, and a horchata flavored syrup— a fusion of cinnamon, sweet vanilla, and a hint of toasted rice that makes up a traditional horchata.

The Summer-Berry Refreshers are back for a second year.

Summer-Berry Starbucks Refreshers (Anthony Blasko)

They feature a blend of raspberry, blueberry, and blackberry flavors shaken with ice and water, poured over raspberry-flavored pearls. The refreshers can be ordered with lemonade or coconut milk.

There’s also a new cake pop joining the menu: the Strawberries & Cream Cake Pop.

Strawberries & Cream Cake Pop (Starbucks)

It’s a strawberry cream cake mixed with buttercream, dipped in chocolate icing, and molded into the shape of a strawberry.





What about the Starbucks Reserve?

The Starbucks Reserve Roasteries in Seattle, Chicago and New York also have a new assortment of items for the summer season.

They were unveiled on May 6.

The new Ube Espresso Martini is a new take on the classic drink. It features Starbucks Reserve Espresso, Kalak Vodka, cream, and White Mocha sauce topped with Ube Coconut Cold Foam.

Ube Espresso Martini (Starbucks)

There’s also a new Masala Chai Latte. It’s a black tea blend from the Assam region of India, featuring ginger, cardamom, and black pepper notes.

Masala Chai Latte (Starbucks)

The roasteries also welcomed a new Crispy Hashbrown Egg Cup. The cup is made from crispy hashbrown and Parmigiano Reggiano, spinach, and fresh herbs. The egg is baked until it’s ‘jammy’ inside. Customers can order the cups with freshly sliced prosciutto.

Crispy Hashbrown Egg Cup (Starbucks)

