Starbucks reveals return date for its pumpkin spice latte — one month before fall begins

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

Despite it still being summer, Starbucks is already ready for the autumn season after revealing the return of its famous pumpkin spice latte to the menu.

The pumpkin spice latte, Starbucks’ most popular limited-time drink, returns to menus on Aug. 26. First launched in 2003, the specific drink has been sold hundreds of millions of times since.

Despite the summer announcement, 2025’s pumpkin spice latte debut is happening four days later than last year’s release date. It’s the drink’s latest arrival since 2022, according to the company. Starbucks stated that this announcement, happening 36 days before the drink is available, was spurred by an increase in Google searches for “pumpkin spice,” which began sprouting up as early as mid-June.

In addition to the pumpkin spice latte, the pumpkin cream cold brew, iced pumpkin cream chai, and pecan crunch oatmilk latte will return to the menu on Aug. 26. Starbucks is also debuting two new menu items — a pecan cortado and new Italian sausage egg bites.

Roughly 10% of Starbucks’ overall sales come from seasonal staples, according to CNN. Visits to Starbucks increased by approximately 24% once pumpkin spice latte’s returned to thhe menu last year, foot traffic tracker Placer.ai reported.

©2025 Cox Media Group