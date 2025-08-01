Starbucks introduces health-conscious drinks to brew up sales

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

Starbucks is experimenting with new beverages made from coconut water, matcha, and cold brew to offer healthier options to customers.

The coffee titan is also testing agave syrup as a natural sweetener and protein-infused cold foam as part of this new lineup, according to The Seattle Times.

Starbucks mentioned the key focus of these changes is to reduce sugar content in drinks. The coconut-water-based beverages contain about one-third the sugar of a typical summer-berry lemonade refresher and include added electrolytes.

The Seattle-based coffee chain has experienced six consecutive quarters of declining same-store sales, with profits dropping more than analysts anticipated in the most recent quarter, according to Bloomberg. This initiative is part of a broader strategy to attract health-conscious consumers.

Starbucks also plans to introduce more plant-based options and continue expanding the tests of these new drinks to additional regions soon.

