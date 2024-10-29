Starbucks eliminates olive oil-infused drinks after mixed reception

Starbucks is pulling its olive oil-infused “Oleato” drinks from its U.S. and Canada menus beginning in early November, a decision that reflects new CEO Brian Niccol’s strategy to simplify the coffee chain’s offerings, according to CNN.

Despite the timing, the choice to end the Oleato lineup reportedly predates Niccol’s arrival.

The decision follows a short and polarizing run for the drinks, which debuted to mixed reviews and were initially hyped as a major innovation.

“It is one of the biggest launches we’ve had in decades,” Brady Brewer, Starbucks’ former chief marketing officer, told CNN at the time of the February 2023 debut.

Former CEO Howard Schultz, who originated the concept, envisioned Oleato as a unique new platform for the brand after becoming inspired by the Italian practice of daily olive oil consumption.

The Oleato line initially launched in Italy in early 2023 before reaching more U.S. cities that summer, with a nationwide U.S. and Canada release in January 2024.

The lineup featured two drinks: an oat milk latte infused with extra virgin olive oil and a toffee nut iced shaken espresso topped with “golden foam,” a cold foam made with vanilla sweet cream and infused olive oil.

Responses to the drinks were mixed, with some customers and reviewers citing adverse effects, including upset stomachs.

“We Tried Starbucks Olive Oil Coffee Drinks and Seriously Regret It” was the title of one widely shared review, echoing reactions that considered the drinks more of a novelty than a new staple.

Schultz had praised the launch as one of his signature projects before leaving his CEO position, while former CEO Laxman Narasimhan later claimed the drinks generated “highly successful” brand awareness.

Narasimhan was replaced in August by Niccol, who has indicated a focus on simplifying Starbucks’ menu to address slowing sales and streamline the customer experience.

Starbucks is expected to begin removing Oleato drinks from its stores in early November.

