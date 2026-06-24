Starbucks brings back viral bear cups with a summer twist

Baristas are bracing for another frenzy as Starbucks announced it’s bringing back its viral bear cups, but this time with a summer design.

Part of the Pink Drink merchandise collection, the Pink Bearista Glass Cold Cup is dropping at select Starbucks coffeehouses on July 13.

The bear-shaped cup wears a baseball cap with “Starbucks” written across it, while the straw that comes with the cup is topped with a pink strawberry.

“Inspired by the customer-favorite Pink Drink and designed to bring a playful, seasonal touch, it’s styled to feel bright, playful, and unmistakably Starbucks,” the company wrote in a blog post.

I can BEARly keep up with these drops!😅🐻🥤



Starbucks is giving us yet another Bearista cup! This time we have a NEW Pink Bearista Glass Cold Cup!



The cup is inspired by the fan-favorite Pink Drink and wears an adorable hat and strawberry straw topper.



📲July 9th Starbucks… pic.twitter.com/O2CL9By4F0 — Markie Devo (@markie_devo) June 22, 2026

Starbucks Rewards Reserve members will get early access beginning July 9 through the Starbucks Shop, a new online shop where customers can buy clothing, cups, or coffee.

To become a Reserve Member, customers have to earn 2,500 stars in a year. Green Members earn 1 star per $1, Gold Members earn 1.2 stars per $1, and Reserve Members earn 1.7 stars per $1.

Last fall’s Starbucks Bearista cups sold out fast

The Bearista cups became a sensation last fall. The cups launched on November 6 for $30, but were quickly selling on eBay for $200 to $500. Many people expressed their frustrations on social media that the bear cups were already sold out when they arrived at the store.

A person, claiming to be a barista, posted on Facebook stating the cups were in short supply.

“Barista here. Just to give a little tsa. The bear cups are very limited. I know my district was given 2 bears per store. Also be kind to your baristas we are exhausted. I apologize to anyone who hasn’t had a positive experience. I pride myself in making sure that everyone has a positive experience and gets kindness,” MaryKate Gillis wrote.

That post alone garnered hundreds of comments from frustrated customers who couldn’t get their hands on the limited item.

Starbucks has yet to release the price of the summer bear cups, and hasn’t specified which shops will carry them.

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

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