Staff sickout over staffing issues in Tacoma Elementary triggers district investigation

TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma Public Schools (TPS) faced a significant staffing shortage at Jennie Reed Elementary after several employees called out sick on Friday.

This week, a flyer addressed to families of Jennie Reed Elementary expressed concerns over recent announcements of staff cuts at the school.

It included the displacement of a first-grade teacher and the upcoming loss of a second-grade teacher, an assistant principal, and an office staff member.

A TPS employee, who wanted to remain anonymous, told KIRO 7’s Samantha Lomibao that around 35 teachers and paraeducators called out.

The flyer suggested the sickout was intended to send a strong message against the staffing cuts.

“We don’t know what’s going on in the school, but we pray that they will figure it out and sort it out,” said Souvenir Ili, a parent of two kids at the school.

Ili says parents were asked if they could volunteer at the school for lunch or recess.

In response to the staffing shortage, TPS told KIRO 7:

“We deployed staff, including district leadership, to respond to an unplanned staffing shortage at Reed Elementary. “Administrators and other district staff from across Tacoma Public Schools substituted in classrooms, supervised recess, supported breakfast and lunch and filled in throughout the school to ensure that every student had a safe and supportive day.”

In an email to staff, the district announced an internal investigation into the sickout, accusing those involved of misconduct.

The findings of the investigation could lead to job losses and affect teaching certificates.

“Just give them a heart of forgiveness of what’s going on. Cause our kids is our future, right, it’s future for our families and our communities. And we need you teachers, please come back,” said parent Shelley Ili.

The district said employees involved will be interviewed, but there’s no word on how long this investigation could take.

©2025 Cox Media Group