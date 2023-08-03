Stabbing suspect shot by Seattle police has had 72 warrants over last 28 years

SEATTLE — A man police shot during a stabbing response in Seattle last month is now facing charges for the attack.

Part of it was caught on a police body camera.

The Seattle Police Department released the video last week. It shows officers shooting Matthew Cherry.

Police said he was wielding a 4-inch knife and threatened officers after stabbing a person in the neck.

On Wednesday, he was charged for the alleged stabbing. Attorneys said the state has issued 72 warrants for his arrest over the last 28 years, several of which are violent crimes.

We checked with the hospital today and Cherry is still in the ICU.





©2023 Cox Media Group