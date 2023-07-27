Seattle police release footage of downtown officer-involved shooting

SEATTLE — Seattle Police released body camera footage from an officer-involved shooting in the downtown corridor. The incident happened near the intersection of 1st Avenue and Spring Street on the morning of July 18. The video reveals officers opened fire on a suspect after he made direct threats to kill them.

The department also shared 911 audio recordings with the public. The audio clips feature the voices of two different callers.

“There’s a man attacking another man with a knife,” said one caller.

“There’s a gentleman who has been stabbed multiple times,” said another caller. “He is bleeding everywhere.”

Documents from the King County Prosecutors Office identify the suspect as Matthew Cherry. The 40-year-old man has had brushes with the law before. His list of priors is extensive.

“Since 1995, Courts in Washington State have issued 72 warrants for the defendant’s arrest,” wrote Senior Deputy Prosecuting Attorney, Brynn Jacobson. “The State is also concerned the defendant will commit a violent offense. The defendant has 6 convictions for assault as well as 2 pending assault charges.”

Witnesses claim Cherry displayed alarming behavior near the intersection of 2nd Avenue and Cherry Street.

Cherry is accused of “approaching random people on the street and attacking them without being provoked,” according to the police report. The report also says Cherry spat on the victim before stabbing him in the neck with a knife.

Both Cherry and the victim were taken to the hospital. Harborview Medical Center reports eight days after the incident Cherry remains in the Intensive Care Unit.

The Prosecutor’s office has set Cherry’s bail at $200,000. He is scheduled to appear in court on August 2.

