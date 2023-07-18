Local

Police shoot at stabbing suspect in downtown Seattle

By KIRO 7 News Staff

Police response in downtown Seattle A police response at First and Spring in downtown Seattle. (KIRO 7 News)

SEATTLE — Seattle police say officers shot at a stabbing suspect in the downtown area Tuesday morning.

The stabbing happened at Second Avenue and Cherry Street, according to Seattle Police.

Officers said they found the suspect near the intersection of First Avenue and Spring Street. When officers tried to approach him, an officer or officers fired shots. Seattle Police only said “an officer-involved shooting occurred,” but did not say whether the man was shot.

We spoke with several witnesses at First and Spring who told us they saw police shoot a man, who was then taken away in an ambulance.

The Seattle Police Department’s Force Investigation Team is at the scene and is leading the investigation.

Spring Street is blocked between First and Second avenues while the investigation is in progress.


