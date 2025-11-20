SR 99 tunnel closed due to power outage

SEATTLE — The SR 99 tunnel in Seattle was closed in both directions on Thursday morning due to a power outage.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) first shared the closure at 7:39 a.m.

As of 8:10 a.m., WSDOT said there was no time estimate for when power would be restored and the tunnel reopened.

According to WSDOT, the outage affects the ventilation system, so the tunnel must remain fully closed until power is restored. WSDOT confirmed that Seattle City Light was working to restore power.

Drivers were told to seek alternate routes and plan for added travel time.

This is a developing story.

