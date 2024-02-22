Local

SR 7 closed south of Spanaway after fatal crash

By KIRO 7 News Staff

Graham Fire & Rescue (Graham Fire & Rescue)

By KIRO 7 News Staff

SPANAWAY, Wash. — Both directions of State Route 7, also known as the Mountain Highway, are closed for a fatal crash south of Spanaway.

Two cars were involved in the collision at Weiler Road.

The Washington State Department of Transportation first posted about the closure on X at 7 a.m. Thursday. The closure runs between 304th Street and 260th Street.

One person was killed. It is not yet known if anyone else was hurt.

Because the crash is fatal, the investigation could keep the highway closed for several hours.

©2024 Cox Media Group

Most Read