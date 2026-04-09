SR 542 in Lynnwood blocked overnight after suspected DUI crash injures multiple

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — All lanes of State Route 524 near Larch Way in Lynnwood were blocked overnight after a suspected DUI crash, according to the responding agencies.

Trooper Kelsey Harding with the Washington State Patrol (WSP) first reported the crash at around 10 p.m. on Wednesday, saying multiple vehicles were involved, with downed power lines in the area.

Here are a couple of photos from the scene. PUD is in route to the scene, but this will be an extended closure. pic.twitter.com/qE9mnsBC2P — Trooper Kelsey Harding (@wspd7pio) April 9, 2026

One driver was arrested that same night for DUI, WSP confirmed.

As of 10:15 p.m., 2,921 customers were without power due to the downed powerlines, and all lanes of the roadway were blocked.

The lanes remained blocked through Thursday morning.

Later that morning, another WSP trooper confirmed to KIRO 7 that there were no fatalities, but because there were multiple injuries, the suspected DUI driver would be facing multiple vehicular assault charges.

By 6:30 a.m., the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) confirmed that utility crews were on the scene making their repairs.

Drivers were asked to please continue to use alternate routes.

UPDATE: All lanes of SR 524 at Larch Way (MP 8) in Lynnwood remain blocked due to an overnight collision.



Utility crews continue to make their repairs. There is no ETA on reopening. Please continue to use alternate routes. @lynnwood https://t.co/WOpIAIjire — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) April 9, 2026

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