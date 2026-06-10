Images show flames shooting through roof of Bellevue condo complex

The Bellevue Fire Department is working to learn what sparked a fire at a condo on Monday night.

It happened around 11 p.m. at a complex on 159th Avenue Northeast, and it impacted two units.

As crews entered the building, two fireballs could be seen rising out of the roof above them. Half an hour later, firefighters were forced out of the building when the roof collapsed. Crews had a handle on the fire by about 12:30 p.m.

Everyone got out safely and no one was hurt.

The Redmond Fire Department showed up to help with the fire, too.

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