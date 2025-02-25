SR-530 in Arlington blocked during morning commute after fatal two-car, head-on collision

ARLINGTON, Wash. — State Route 530 was fully blocked at 251st Place Northeast in Arlington Tuesday morning due to a head-on fatality collision.

According to Washington State Patrol Trooper Kelsey Harding, the collision involved two cars.

Westbound traffic was diverted to 115th Street, and Eastbound traffic was diverted to Arlington Heights Road.

The Washington State Patrol confirmed that this collision was not weather-related despite wet and windy conditions overnight. While troopers suspect possible aggressive driving based on witness accounts, they are still investigating and cannot confirm a cause for the crash at this time.

Trooper Harding said that the road would likely be closed for a while, and asked drivers to please be patient while troopers investigated this tragic collision.





