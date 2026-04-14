SR-302 in Vaughn area closed for hours after car hits power pole

VAUGHN, Wash. — State Route 302 at Wright Bliss Road was closed Tuesday morning after a car hit a power pole, bringing down power lines across the highway.

The crash first happened around 5:15 a.m., according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

Detours were set up in both directions on SR-302 to get around the obstruction.

Trooper Kameron Watts with the Washington State Patrol posted about the collision just before 7 a.m., adding that the closure was expected to be in place for the next 6 to 8 hours.

Drivers were told to expect delays and seek alternative routes.

Here's a look at the location of the closure on SR 302 near Wright Bliss Road. pic.twitter.com/LIblyMCApO — WSDOT Tacoma (@wsdot_tacoma) April 14, 2026

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