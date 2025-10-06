SR 20 to close for four nights north of Oak Harbor

OAK HARBOR, Wash. — A portion of State Route 20 will close from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. for four days near Oak Harbor.

It begins on Monday and will end on Friday.

Crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) will pave the newly built compact roundabout on SR 20 at West Fakkema Road.

WSDOT says the new roundabout will slow cars near the intersection, calm traffic and help create easier decisions for drivers.

The roundabout will also feature a center island that large trucks can drive over, making it easier for them to navigate.

Detours

Eastbound and westbound SR 20 travelers should use West Ault Field Road and Goldie Road to detour around the construction area.

Local traffic on the east side of SR 20 should use Sleeper Road and Crescent Harbor Road.

©2025 Cox Media Group