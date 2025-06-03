SPU alerts people to the harm of illegally dumping tires

SEATTLE — Seattle Public Utilities (SPU) says it’s cracking down on the illegal dumping of used tires.

The issue has increased by 82% since 2022

The department says that in 2024, there were more than 1,400 illegally dumped tires found in greenbelts, public rights-of-way, and other community spaces.

The city spent $2.9 million in general funds on the cleanup of illegal dumping, including tires.

According to the Department of Ecology, tires can cause soil contamination, attract rodents, and hold water, which can be a breeding ground for mosquitoes.

“We’re committed to working with the community to share resources and raise awareness about how to properly dispose of used tires,” said Lee Momon, Director of SPU’s Seattle Clean City program.

SPU says you can help by preventing illegal dumping from happening. They say you can ask your local tire shop to recycle your tires after buying new ones.

You can also drop off tires at North or South transfer stations, or find proper disposal locations by calling 1-800-RECYCLE or visiting 1800recycle.wa.gov.

©2025 Cox Media Group