Spring snow removal underway at popular Whatcom County hiking spot

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Snow-removal crews are working to clear the road to Artist Point.

The Washington State Department of Transportation said work began Monday.

The road has been closed since mid-October because of snow and ice.

WSDOT crews are focusing on the last 2.7 miles of Mount Baker Highway— stretching from Heather Meadows to Artist Point.

“Recreationalists are allowed in the area but do so at their own risk. This is an active work zone. Stay clear of crews as they work,” WSDOT said.

Fully clearing the area can take upwards of two months. Last season, the road reopened on June 21. It typically opens in July.

Artist Point is a popular area for hikers. It boasts 360-degree views of Mount Shuksan and Mount Baker, and has access to a variety of trails.

