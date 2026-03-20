Spring into the season: Seattle area buzzing with weekend full of festivals, food, music, and fun

SEATTLE — This story was originally posted to MyNorthwest.com

Spring is finally here, the days are longer, and Mariners baseball is right around the corner, but before we head back to T-Mobile Park, we have a weekend full of fun ahead of us.

French Fest heads to the Seattle Center this weekend. It is a celebration of French-speaking cultures that will highlight the food, music, dances, clothes, and culture of a variety of countries. This is part of the Festal program, and it will be free and open to the public to attend. French Fest is Sunday at the Seattle Armory from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Thirty-five restaurants in Georgetown are the stars of the show at Georgetown Bites on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. This is going down in the parking lot of Star Brass Works Lounge and will be the perfect chance to learn about the neighborhood and all the great food that is there. There will be a variety of different bites available to try in exchange for tickets. Tickets will be $5 a piece. There will also be live music and special offers to local businesses as well.

Take the kids to learn something new this weekend at the Pacific Science Center. It’s time for BrainFest, and it is a day all about the human brain. There will be hands-on activities, presentations from experts, and information about neuroscience research. And on the main stage? A real human brain. This event is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Basketball, tulips, and more in Seattle area this weekend

Fathers and Sons together is putting on a Basketball Empowerment Camp that honors Slick Watts this Saturday at the Rainer Beach Community Center. There will be a 3-point contest, a free-throw contest, and a 3v3 pick up tournament. The event is co-ed, open to the public, and will have food and giveaways on Saturday from 12-4.

The Skagit Valley Tulip Festival begins this weekend. Three of the four major fields will be opening this weekend, including Roozengaarde, Garden Rosalyn, and Tulip Valley Farms. There will be acres of flowers to check out and take pictures of as you celebrate the beginning of spring. Tickets are available now.

March is Women’s History Month, and to celebrate, SIFF Film Center is putting on a short film festival highlighting women-centric films from around the world. The Post Alley Film Festival will have 24 movies to show from 11 countries. There will also be Q&As, a reception, a silent auction and raffle during the event as well. Tickets are available now.

If you want to dance it out and catch some tunes, high-energy dubstep DJ Crankdat will be throwing down at the Tacoma Dome Saturday. Supporting acts include emerging electronic music stars Whethan, AHEE, and A Hundred Drums. The show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are available on Ticketmaster.

How are you celebrating the return of spring? Let me know paulh@kiroradio.com.

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