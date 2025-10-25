Cal Raleigh named Player of the Year by Sporting News after record-breaking season

SEATTLE — Cal Raleigh had a remarkable season as the MLB’s home run leader, while breaking records and helping the Mariners win their first AL West title since 2001.

So it’s no surprise that he was named MLB Player of the Year for 2025 by Sporting News.

According to Sporting News, Raleigh won, gaining 46% of the player vote, beating out Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani.

The only other two Mariners to win the title were Alex Rodriguez in 1996 and Ken Griffey Jr. the following year in 1997.

The sports website pointed to Raleigh’s offensive performance and his defensive contributions as a catcher as factors that helped him claim the award.

On top of being the home run leader this season, he caught 1,072 innings without a passed ball putting in the the third post for this stat in MLB.

This win could signal an American League MVP win for Raleigh.

That award will be announced on Nov. 13.

©2025 Cox Media Group