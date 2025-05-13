Spokane votes to move 120-year-old problematic war memorial

SPOKANE, Wash. — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

The Spokane City Council has approved the removal of the Ensign John Monaghan statue that has stood near a busy downtown intersection for almost 120 years.

On Monday night, the council voted 5-2 in favor of removing the statue during planned roadwork to realign the intersection at Monroe Street and Riverside Avenue.

The statue will likely be moved to the Monaghan family mausoleum at Fairmount Memorial Park following approval from both Monaghan’s relatives and the cemetery’s board, according to The Spokesman-Review.

Spokane statue to be removed amid criticism

A U.S. Navy ensign, Monaghan, was killed in 1899 in Samoa during a conflict between colonial and native forces. The statue was originally funded by local residents and placed on city-owned land.

The statue has long been surrounded in controversy, with one plaque describing the Samoans as a “savage foe” and another depicting them with primitive weapons. Critics say the language is racist and inaccurate. However, local activists and members of the Navy League have pushed to update or contextualize the statue rather than remove it.

Until 2024, Spokane lacked a formal process for removing public art. That changed when the city council created a “deaccession” policy. Under the policy, a Human Rights Commission evaluates complaints and, if justified, refers them to the Office of Civil Rights for further review.

The removal of the statue is expected to happen later this year.

©2025 Cox Media Group