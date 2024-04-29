Spokane Street Swing Bridge to reopen Monday morning

SEATTLE — After 9 days of upgrades, the Spokane Street Swing Bridge, also known as the low bridge, is set to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday.

The bridge runs parallel to the West Seattle Bridge and in addition to vehicles allows bicyclists and people on foot to cross the Duwamish River.

The Seattle Department of Transportation closed the bridge April 20 to complete upgrades to the bridge’s controls and communications system.

The upgrades are part of the Spokane St Swing Bridge Rehabilitation Program, which was developed after the long-term closure of the West Seattle Bridge.

During the closure bicyclists had to either go around on West Marginal Way Southwest or take King County Metro Transit. Bus and Water Taxi credits were given to bicyclists during the closure.

