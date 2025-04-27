Spokane firefighter on vacation in Mexico saves a toddler caught in ocean

SPOKANE, Wash. — Captain Kevin Smith of the Spokane Fire Department was recently on vacation with his family in Mexico when he spotted a mother and two children in distress in the ocean, the department posted on Facebook.

Cpt. Smith rushed to the beach and dove into the waves to reach a toddler who was unconscious. Bystanders brought the mother and second child out of the water.

He brought the child to shore and started to do rescue breaths. She regained consciousness within minutes.

"Firefighters are never truly off duty. Whether active, retired, or on vacation, they respond when needed," the department posted.

“Please join us in recognizing Captain Smith for his courageous and selfless actions that undoubtedly saved the life of a helpless child caught in the ocean’s powerful grip.”

