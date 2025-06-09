SPD: Suspect yelled slurs, strangled victim in Capitol Hill hate crime

Seattle police arrested a 23-year-old man early Sunday morning in Capitol Hill on suspicion of a hate crime and felony assault after he allegedly attacked a person outside an LGBTQ+ nightclub and injured an officer during his arrest.

According to the Seattle Police Department, officers were dispatched around 1 a.m. on June 8 after receiving reports that a man was trying to enter an LGBTQ+ nightclub and acting aggressively toward security staff.

The caller told police the man began fighting with several people while attempting to force his way inside.

When officers arrived, the suspect ran from the area.

Police said he ran to the 1500 block of Minor Avenue and attempted to enter another nightclub before officers caught up with him and took him into custody.

During the arrest, one of the officers was injured.

According to a sergeant’s incident report, the officer went headfirst into a metal doorframe while struggling with the suspect.

The officer was evaluated by the Seattle Fire Department at the scene and then taken to Harborview Medical Center by fellow officers for further treatment.

Police said the suspect placed a victim in a headlock, strangled them, and caused multiple injuries while yelling anti-gay and anti-transgender slurs.

The case is being handled by SPD’s Bias Crimes Coordinator.

The suspect was booked into King County Jail for investigation of a hate crime offense and assault.

