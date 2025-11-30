Local

Suspect taken into custody after shots fired at officers in South Seattle

By KIRO 7 News Staff
South Seattle Police Shooting
SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department (SPD) says that officers are investigating a shooting near I-5 and Corson Avenue S near Boeing Field.

Police suspect that the suspect shot at officers.

No officers were injured during the shooting.

Several suspects were taken into custody.

Police are searching for more suspects involved in the shooting.

This story is developing.

