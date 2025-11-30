Suspect taken into custody after shots fired at officers in South Seattle

SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department (SPD) says that officers are investigating a shooting near I-5 and Corson Avenue S near Boeing Field.

Police suspect that the suspect shot at officers.

No officers were injured during the shooting.

Police suspect that the suspect shot at officers.

Several suspects were taken into custody.

Police are searching for more suspects involved in the shooting.

This story is developing.

Seattle police are investigating a shooting near Interstate-5 and Corson Avenue South. Officers were shot at, yet no officers were injured. Multiple suspects in custody. Police are searching for more suspects. More information to follow. — Seattle Police Department (@SeattlePD) November 30, 2025

©2025 Cox Media Group