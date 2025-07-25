SPD nabs 40 individually packed fentanyl doses, crystal meth during drug deal arrest

SEATTLE — Seattle police arrested three people for narcotics exchanges in Downtown Seattle on July 23, recovering drugs, cash, and a stolen gun.

The arrests happened around 10:00 p.m. near 3rd Avenue and Pike Street, where officers saw a man and a woman engaging in a drug deal.

According to the police report, the man was seen smoking the suspected white powdered narcotics.

Another man joined the two suspects, and as they attempted to leave the area, police intervened.

Officers arrested the three suspects after a brief struggle.

Ultimately, officers recovered over 40 individually packed fentanyl doses, crystal methamphetamine, Xanax, over $460 in cash, and a stolen handgun.

drug bust

Two of the initial suspects were booked into King County Jail.

They were booked on:

Two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm

Possessing a stolen firearm

No contact order violation

Second-degree theft

Sale and delivery of synthetic narcotics

Officers released the third suspect from the scene and recommended charges for possession of narcotics.

©2025 Cox Media Group