SPD mock tombstone case given to Inspector General after OPA finds conflict of interest

SEATTLE — The Seattle Office of Police Accountability will no longer be investigating a high-profile misconduct case involving a makeshift tombstone displayed at a Seattle Police precinct after a conflict of interest was identified.

In July, a 2021 body cam video showed Seattle Police officers in a bicycle repair room at the East Precinct casually walking by a mock tombstone of Damarius Butts, a 19-year-old burglary suspect who officers shot and killed in 2017.

The video also showed a Donald Trump 2020 poster and a Black Lives Matter sign with what appears to be a red hat hanging from it.

On July 12, the OPA opened an intake investigation. During that time, OPA Director Gino Betts, Jr. discovered that a Seattle Police officer assigned to the OPA when the investigation was opened was among those accused of misconduct in the case.

Though that officer is no longer assigned to the OPA, he had professional relationships with the OPA’s investigators and leaders.

As a result, on Sept. 12, OPA Director Betts, Jr. referred the case to the Office of the Inspector General.

Going forward, the OPA will not be involved in the investigation.

