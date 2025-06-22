SPD investigates fatal stabbing in U-District

SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department (SPD) is investigating a stabbing of a man that happened Sunday morning in the University District.

Officers responded to a call on the 4700 block of University Way Northeast at 4:30 a.m.

When they arrived, they found a man lying on the sidewalk with significant stab wounds.

The Seattle Fire Department (SFD) tried stabilizing the victim before transporting him to Harborview Medical Center (HMC).

Doctors pronounced him dead at HMC.

SPD cordoned off the area where the victim was found and is investigating the incident.

They ask if you have any information to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

