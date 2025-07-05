SPD: Belltown suspect arrested after argument turns into axe-wielding attack

SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department(SPD) says a man was arrested after he allegedly attacked someone with an axe during an argument in a Belltown alleyway.

The fight happened on Friday evening at about 6:50 p.m. near Blanchard Street and 1st Avenue.

Police say two men got into an argument and during the altercation, one of the men attacked the other with an axe, SPD said in a release.

When police arrived, they were able to separate the two men.

Officers applied a tourniquet to the 57-year-old man who had been attacked. He had significant blood loss, severe wounds to his arm, and an injury to his head.

The Seattle Fire Department brought the victim to Harborview Medical Center in serious, but stable condition. SPD says.

Police say they took the axe as evidence and arrested and booked the suspect in the King County Jail.

The details on what led up to the attack are still under investigation.

