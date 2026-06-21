SPD: 4 arrested at US vs Australia World Cup game, no major incidents

SEATTLE — Seattle police said four people were arrested in connection with incidents from Friday’s historic matchup between the USA and Australia.

“Australia vs the US was bigger than the Super Bowl,” said soccer fan Efrem Abunu. “Like, it was nuts. From block to block to block. Pioneer Square was the craziest I’ve ever seen it.”

Anubu and his friend Michael Gebrekristos are two Seattleites with several teams to root for. They are behind Team USA, but are also pulling for Sweden.

The pair were part of the massive celebration surrounding the US victory over Australia on Friday. They described the party with only one word: wild.

Even though the game drew a massive crowd in the stadium and around, Seattle police say things went smoothly, with only four arrests: two for trespassing and two for drone offenses.

“I think the city’s doing a good job of just staying on top and organized, which is really nice,” said Cynthia Guartos, who is headed to Seattle Stadium to watch a game this week.

There remains a serious issue, though: traffic.

Video from a watch party at the waterfront shows a crowd so large that people were standing in the roadway. In spite of the inconvenience, fans are ready for another week of fun- and the possibility of Team USA returning to Seattle later in the cup.

“I hope it’s Mexico. That would be dope. Mexico vs US in Seattle,” Anubu said. “If all the stars align, that would be a dope game.”

KIRO 7 asked SPD if there was any plan to reevaluate which roads are closed for the event. A spokesperson said no.

©2026 Cox Media Group