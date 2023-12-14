Space Needle ready to ‘dazzle Seattle’ with biggest ever New Year’s Eve spectacular

SEATTLE — The Space Needle is ready to dazzle Seattle, as the beloved New Year’s spectacular at the Needle returns once again with a new show.

The extravaganza will be broadcast live in Seattle, Portland, and Spokane, and will be the largest show in the annual event’s 32-year history.

Hundreds of lighted drones will perform in the sky before the largest structurally launched firework show in North America to celebrate the biggest moments of 2023.

“We are thrilled to share that T-Mobile New Year’s at the Needle will be our longest and most brilliant show to date to ring in 2024,” said Space Needle President and CEO Ron Sevart said. “The Space Needle and West Coast represent the last major time zone to ring in the New Year.”

“We’re excited to see the rest of the Pacific Northwest join in the celebration with the expanded broadcast this year and hope to celebrate across the West Coast in the future,” he added.

The 18-minute show will start exactly seven minutes before midnight.

For more information and live event updates click here.





