Space Needle to light up purple in support of Huskies’ Championship game against Wolverines

SEATTLE — The Space Needle will be lit up with purple light Sunday night in support of the Washington Huskies’ upcoming championship game against the Michigan Wolverines.

Seattle’s iconic tower will not be alone as other local buildings around the city are planning to participate in support as well.

“The Seattle Great Wheel, Lumen Field, T-Mobile Park, Seattle Convention Center, and other Seattle landmarks will also be lit in purple alongside the Space Needle in a show of support for the team,” said a spokesperson.

As fans roam around the Emerald City, there will be a myriad of watch parties being hosted all over the region – including in Seattle, Everett, and Tacoma.

The Huskies punched their way into the National Championship on New Year’s Day by beating the Texas Longhorns 37-31 in the Sugar Bowl.





