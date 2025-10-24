Local

Southbound I-5 in Olympia blocked after semi loses control in wet conditions

Semi crash in Tacoma (Washington State Patrol)
By KIRO 7 News Staff

All lanes of southbound I-5 near milepost 103 in Olympia are blocked for a jackknifed semi-truck.

Troopers with Washington State Patrol say it had two unloaded trailers and lost control while going around a curve in the wet roadway.

It crashed into a concrete barrier separating the north and southbound lanes.

No one was hurt.

Traffic is currently being diverted to US-101.

Troopers and the Washington State Department of Transportation crews are trying to clear the road ASAP.

Expect delays in the area for the time being.

