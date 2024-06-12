Local

Southbound I-5 in Everett reopens after police investigation

By KIRO 7 News Staff

EVERETT, Wash. — UPDATE: As of 12:50 p.m., the freeway has reopened.

Troopers have shut down Interstate 5 heading southbound in Everett for an active police investigation.

The freeway is closed from State Route 2 to Marine View Drive.

According to the Washington State Patrol, troopers are gathering evidence tied to a case.

