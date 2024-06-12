Southbound I-5 in Everett reopens after police investigation

EVERETT, Wash. — UPDATE: As of 12:50 p.m., the freeway has reopened.

Troopers have shut down Interstate 5 heading southbound in Everett for an active police investigation.

The freeway is closed from State Route 2 to Marine View Drive.

#Everett S5 Marine View Dr to approximately 41st St will be fully closed for a police investigation. More information will be provided when available. — Trooper Kelsey Harding (@wspd7pio) June 12, 2024

According to the Washington State Patrol, troopers are gathering evidence tied to a case.

🚨ALL LANES CLOSED ON SB I-5 IN #Everett🚨



All lanes blocked on SB I-5 at Marine View Drive for an incident. The Incident Response team and WSP are on scene.

⚠️Prepare for delays and seek alternate routes. https://t.co/Cfskr1srks pic.twitter.com/9edtMe0Qn9 — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) June 12, 2024

