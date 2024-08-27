Semi crash closes southbound I-5 in Downtown Seattle

SEATTLE — All lanes of southbound Interstate 5 were closed in Downtown Seattle for a crash involving a jackknifed semi Tuesday morning.

The Washington State Department of Transportation first reported the crash near James Street at 3:37 a.m. Tuesday. As of 6:18 a.m., two lanes had reopened.

The freeway was completely closed between the James Street and Interstate 90 exits.

The semi leaked diesel fuel and crews had to clean up the spill.

Troopers and a tow truck are at the scene, but travelers should expect significant delays as the crash will take some time to clear.

The truck is now on the right side of the freeway.

There is no estimated time for when all lanes will reopen.

Drivers can take the express lanes or State Route 99.

UPDATE 3: All lanes of SB I-5 remain blocked near James Street in Seattle for a jack-knifed semi that spilled fuel. Express lanes are open. Tow & WSP are on the scene. There is no ETA on reopening. This will take a while to clear, use alternate routes & expect significant delays. https://t.co/0TS9mYmgcd pic.twitter.com/ad18LAr28c — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) August 27, 2024

Heads up if you’re heading into downtown Seattle this morning. All lanes blocked southbound on I-5. https://t.co/gtwZ18ch8N — Washington State DOT (@wsdot) August 27, 2024













