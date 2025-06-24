South Seattle neighbors on Rainier Avenue South urging city to make street safer

Some neighbors along Rainier Avenue South in South Seattle are once again voicing concerns over traffic safety, after another car crashed into a home – something that’s happened numerous times.

“It’s really a risky place to be,” said one neighbor.

Proof of that again last week.

A security camera caught a dark-colored car veering off the street and crashing down an embankment, slamming into Madelyn Jung’s home.

“I haven’t even put in a claim. I’m afraid to because the insurance may cancel me. My homeowners has gone up threefold,” said Jung.

Jung says it’s the third time a car has gone off the road and hit her lakefront home, since the beginning of last year, when one car hit a boulder near the sidewalk that rolled down and ended up in her bedroom.

“I’m just waiting for the next one. So anytime I hear funny noises, it’s like, I wake up – I’m going to have PTSD pretty soon, you know,” said Jung.

Neighbors say they’re constantly on-edge because of speeding and distracted drivers causing property damage.

Years ago, Kat Sims’ home was hit by a drunk driver.

She’s with the Rainier Avenue Traffic Safety Alliance, a group that’s urging the city to make the street safer.

“There are no stop lights, there are no stop signs, there are no yield signs, there are no speed bumps – there is nothing for two miles to slow people down,” said Sims.

The Seattle Department of Transportation says it is working with neighbors to address their concerns.

According to SDOT spokesperson Mariam Ali, “We are currently designing a set of quick-build safety improvements… which will include refreshed lane markings, updated signage, bicycle lane improvements, and new paint-and-post medians. We continue to refine the plan with community input, and construction is expected later this year.”

