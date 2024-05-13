South Pacific Aquarium to reopen after extensive repair and restoration

TACOMA, Wash. — The tropical reef aquarium known as the South Pacific Aquarium at Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium is set to reopen on June 14 following work on various parts of the habitat.

It cost $7.09 million to renovate the 25,000-square-foot warm-water aquarium that first opened in 1989.

The funding for the renovation was approved by Tacoma voters in 2014.

“We are excited to welcome our community back into this awe-inspiring space,” Andrea Smith, president of the Metro Parks Tacoma Board of Commissioners said. “We are so grateful to Tacoma voters who passed the bond issue that helped make this major restoration possible.”

“Restoring this well-loved aquarium also provides an opportunity to connect the stories of these aquatic animals and their wild homes with our community for years to come,” Alan Varsik, director of Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium said.

When the aquarium opens, guests will walk through a series of natural habitats like coral reefs and beaches filled with sharks, stingrays, sea stars, and snails to name a few.

For more information, go to https://www.pdza.org/animals/tropical-reef-aquarium/

