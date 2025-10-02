South Kitsap High School finalist for $1M football field upgrade

PORT ORCHARD, Wash. — A local Washington high school is a finalist in T-Mobile’s annual Friday Night 5G Lights competition, and you can help them win.

Out of 25 finalists, South Kitsap High School is currently in fifth place.

Friday Night 5G Lights is a T-Mobile program that hopes to support small towns by giving high schools across the country a chance to showcase their school spirit — and compete for a game-changing, million-dollar football field upgrade.

T-Mobile launched the program last year to “celebrate the strong community bonds found in small towns, especially around high school football, by enhancing the game-day experience and helping these communities shine.”

What’s included in the grand prize?

$1,000,000 to be used towards a game-changing homefield upgrade



A consultation with a stadium experience expert



A weight room upgrade by GronkFitness.com



An unforgettable tailgate party unveiling in 2026



And an all-expense-paid trip for 16 school representatives to the SEC Championship game on December 6, 2025, in Atlanta, Georgia

According to South Kitsap High School, the Wolves’ 1994 state football championship remains a lasting symbol of pride and unity, but facilities have since fallen behind after years of failed bonds. A stadium upgrade would honor that legacy and give South Kitsap a renewed sense of belonging and hope.

You can vote once a day, every day, now through October 24. According to T-Mobile, vote totals are a combination of votes submitted through the website and bonus votes earned by the finalists through social media challenges. Rankings are updated Monday-Friday, and votes from the weekly social challenges will be added every Friday.

The winner will be announced on October 30.

Four-time Super Bowl champion tight end Rob Gronkowski and former Mariners shortstop Willie Bloomquist both gave South Kitsap High School a shoutout after SKHS was named a top 25 finalist.

You can learn more and vote for South Kitsap High School online at: t-mobile.com/brand/friday-night-5g-lights

©2025 Cox Media Group