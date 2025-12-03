‘South Hill Rapist’ Kevin Coe dies

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — The Federal Way Police Department (FWPD) says Kevin Coe known as the ‘South Hill Rapist,’ died Wednesday morning.

FWPD says he died of natural causes at around 5:30 a.m.

Coe, a level 3 sex offender, was convicted of one rape in the early 1980s but was linked to more than 40 assaults in Spokane’s South Hill area between the late 1970s and early 1980s.

His victims ranged in age from 15 to 51.

He was recently moved to Federal Way, raising concerns for neighbors in the area following his release from state custody in October.

This is a developing story.

