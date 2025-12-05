Federal Way residents relieved after death of Kevin Coe, share concerns for future

Federal Way resident Susan Vesser says she is relieved after the death of convicted rapist Kevin Coe, also known as Spokane’s “South Hill Rapist,” who had been released into her neighborhood just eight weeks ago.

Coe was convicted of one rape in the early 1980s but was linked to more than 40 assaults in Spokane’s South Hill area between the late 1970s and early 1980s. His victims ranged in age from 15 to 51.

Coe’s release into the South Sound area had struck fear into Vesser’s community, prompting her to take action to safeguard her neighborhood.

Vesser began checking in on her neighbors and collecting signatures from those concerned about Coe’s presence.

Then, on December 3, the Federal Way Police Department confirmed that Kevin Coe had died.

“What we’ve been through for two months is the most unacceptable reality,” Vesser said, emphasizing her commitment to protecting her community.

Since Coe’s death, her goal has shifted to using this petition to change the system that allowed a rapist to be released into her neighborhood.

“To keep this from happening in the future, I’ll take my signatures, I’ll represent, I will work on this because I’m retired and can, so that this area is not a dumping ground for these criminals,” Vesser told KIRO 7.

The release of Coe and his settling in Western Washington was a surprise to Auburn Mayor Nancy Backus. Coe was originally supposed to settle in Auburn, but he ultimately moved to Federal Way after backlash from Auburn officials and residents. Mayor Backus said she only learned about Coe’s move from news reports.

“That is not how a city should find out a level three sex offender has been released into their community,” the mayor added.

Coe then moved to Federal Way, with the city’s mayor saying, in part, “We are disappointed to hear the news that Kevin Coe is moving to Federal Way and want to acknowledge community concerns regarding that move. We do not have a say in this matter, and we certainly understand the concerns surrounding it.”

According to the Washington State Sex Offender Registry, Coe moved to the 33700 block of 38th Place Southwest, a block from Brigadoon Elementary School.

“The system failed us miserably. Unfortunately, the system has failed everybody,” Vesser said.

Now, she is determined to push for legislative review of laws regarding unconditional release.

Vesser plans to continue her efforts to ensure community safety and is prepared to advocate for change at the legislative level.

“The fear spread in rings throughout this entire region, and we were helpless. The system failed us, and that’s my direction to make sure this doesn’t ever happen again,” she added.

