Sourdough Fire in Whatcom County expands to 534 acres overnight, 0% contained

A fire in Whatcom County has expanded significantly overnight, growing from 30 acres to 534 acres. It is currently 0% contained, according to the National Wildfire Coordinating Group.

According to Washington Weather Chasers, a large pyrocumulus cloud has grown over the site, which is near Diablo Lake in the Cascades.

Large Pyrocumulus cloud on the Sourdough fire by Diablo Lake near highway 20 in the Cascades. Picture taken 60 miles away in Lake Stevens. #wawx Posted by Washington Weather Chasers on Friday, August 4, 2023

Due to the fire, as of Friday, the Diablo Dam Access Road and the road into the town of Diablo were closed.

Additionally, the North Cascades Environmental Learning Center, Diablo Lake from the log boom north of State Route 20, Ross Lake for boating, Gorge Lake, and Colonial Creek North and South are closed.

Hikers are also not able to access Sourdough Mountain, Diablo Lake, Big Beaver, and Little Beaver.

Many of you are calling 911 concerned about the white smoke/clouds surrounding Mount Baker this evening. Washington... Posted by Whatcom County Sheriff's Office on Friday, August 4, 2023

