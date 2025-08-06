Sound Transit’s Beacon Hill Station closed for mechanical issue

SEATTLE — Sound Transit says Line 1 service is temporarily suspended at Seattle’s Beacon Hill Station because of a mechanical issue.

For now, shuttle buses are replacing trains between SODO and Mt. Baker Stations.

Sound Transit says passengers should prepare for added travel time in both directions and people traveling to and from the airport with luggage may want to consider other options.

Passengers traveling southbound towards Angle Lake will need to exit trains at SODO and re-board at Mt. Baker.

Passengers traveling northbound towards Lynnwood City Center will need to exit trains at Mt. Baker and re-board at SODO.

Riders can sign up to receive automatic email service alerts for Link light rail, ST Express bus routes, the T Line, and the Sounder N Line and S Line. Rider Alerts provide information about schedule changes and help riders plan trips around inclement weather. To get those alerts, click here.

